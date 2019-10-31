Singer Carta cleared of stealing t-shirts

Milan, October 31 - Singer Marco Carta was acquitted Thursday of stealing six t-shirts worth 1,200 euros from a Rinascente store in Milan on May 31. On June 10 a judge in Milan decided not to validate Carta's arrest due to inconsistent evidence on the alleged theft charges. The "elements of suspicion" are "inconsistent", wrote the judge, Stefano Caramellino, explaining his decision on June 1 to annul the arrest the previous day of the popular singer at the Rinascente store. The judge spoke about "lack of serious evidence" against Carta, who was accused of stealing clothing worth some 1,200 euros together with a friend. Carta, 34, has won Italy's popular Sanremo song fest and starred on talent show Amici.