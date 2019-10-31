Former League lawyer ordered to pay back 1.87mn

Libya migrant deal can be improved says Conte
Rome
31 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 31 - A Milan judge on Thursday found former League lawyer Matteo Brigandì guilty of financial felonies and ordered him to pay 1.87 million euros back to the rightwing party. Brigandì, who also used to be the lawyer of League founder Umberto Bossi, was given a prison term of two years, two months.
