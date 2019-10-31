Inflation steady at 0.3% in October - ISTAT
Rome
31 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 31 - Italy's annual inflation rate for October was 0.3%, according to a flash estimate released by ISTAT on Thursday. This is the same level as September, which was the lowest since November 2016. The national statistics agency's trolley index of the most frequently bought everyday goods such as food and household items was up 0.8% in year-on-year terms, a sharp rise with respect to September's figure of 0.4%.
