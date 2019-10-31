Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2019 | 13:55

Rome
Inflation steady at 0.3% in October - ISTAT

Rome
Rome Jews blast racism, hatred commission abstentions

Rome
Italy's GDP up 0.1% in third quarter

Rome
Unemployment up to 9.9% in September

Rome
Soccer: Juve regain top spot with last-gasp Ronaldo penalty

New York
Green light for FCA-Peugeot merger - WSJ

Rome
Lawyer stabbed to death by ex over custody of daughters

Siracusa
3 die in truck-car crash near Siracusa

Belluno
Bus KO'd after hitting deer

Milan
Conad's rescue plan for Auchan to require 3,105 lay-offs

Rome
24-yr-old murder victim knew 'contact', says father

Bari, Folorunsho spazza via tutte le nubi: «Lavoro duro per essere al top»

Bariin aula bunker a bitonto
Norman Atlantic: tutti i 32 imputati rinviati a giudizio, processo al via a febbraio 2020

Foggianel Foggiano
Lesina, bar sulla spiaggia dato alle fiamme: indagini in corso

Batl'operazione
Trafficavano eroina e marijuana tra Italia e Albania: sgominata banda nel Nordbarese

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Pezze di Greco, in casa ha quasi un chilo di marijuana: arrestato

Materala cerimonia
Matera, in Questura la polizia commemora i suoi caduti

Tarantoa Taranto
ArcelorMittal, sindacato: «Tubo rotto, sversati litri di catrame»

Cinema e Spettacolidopo il 2017
«L'anno che verrà»: il Capodanno di Raiuno torna a Potenza

Leccealle porte di Lecce
Droga, cc setacciano tutta Surbo: perquisizioni, recuperati 14mila euro in contatti

Bari, imprenditore perde tutto: oggi la sua casa è l'auto in cui dorme

Regione Puglia, Avvocatura sotto inchiesta: rimborsi d'oro non dovuti

Cerignola, non si fermano all'alt e scappano sfondando la sbarra del casello autostradale: identificati

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Imprese: i 50 anni del gruppo Cannillo, da piccolo negozio di Corato a colosso del Sud Italia

Vatican Secretary of State expresses concern too

Rome, October 31 - Ruth Dureghello, the president of Rome's Jewish Community, on Thursday expressed dismay that the rightwing League and Brothers of Italy (FdI) parties and Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia did not vote in favour of creating an extraordinary commission against hate, racism and anti-semitism. The motion to create the commission, proposed by Holocaust survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre, was approved on Wednesday by the Upper House with 151 votes in favour, none against and 98 abstentions. "The commission is a great institutional result for our country, it has great value," said Dureghello. "The abstention of some parties is disconcerting. It's a decision that we consider wrong and dangerous. "At the moment there is a need for unity. "There should be no room for ambiguity". Segre said Monday of the social media haters who post an average 200 racist messages a day against her that they are "people to be pitied or treated". Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin voiced concern about the abstentions too. "I'm worried in the sense that, some things, some fundamental values, should be felt by all of us," Parolin said. "There are certain things that we should be in agreement about". Segre was named Senator for life by president Sergio Mattarella on 19 January 2018. Born into a Milanese Jewish family in 1930, Segre was expelled from her school at the age of eight after the promulgation of Italian Racial Laws in 1938. In 1943, at 13, she was arrested with many members of her family and deported to Auschwitz. After 1990 she started to speak to the public, especially young people, about her experiences.

