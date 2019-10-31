Italy's GDP up 0.1% in third quarter

Rome, October 31 - Italy's gross domestic product (GD) rose by 0.1% in the third quarter with respect to the previous three months and by 0.3% with respect to the same period in 2018, according to a calendar- and seasonally adjusted estimate released by ISTAT on Thursday. If confirmed, it will be the fourth consecutive 0.1% rise in GDP in quarter-on-quarter terms. The year-on-year rise, meanwhile, is the biggest since the third quarter of 2018. The national statistics agency said the data "confirms the situation of effective stagnation that the economy has been in since the start of 2018".