Rome
Unemployment up to 9.9% in September

Rome
Soccer: Juve regain top spot with last-gasp Ronaldo penalty

New York
Green light for FCA-Peugeot merger - WSJ

Rome
Lawyer stabbed to death by ex over custody of daughters

Siracusa
3 die in truck-car crash near Siracusa

Belluno
Bus KO'd after hitting deer

Milan
Conad's rescue plan for Auchan to require 3,105 lay-offs

Rome
24-yr-old murder victim knew 'contact', says father

Rome
Senate OKs setting up hate,racism, anti-semitism panel

Aosta
Builder with money problems sets fire to self

Mantua
Man arrested for stalking 17-yr-old girl

serie c
Bari, Folorunsho spazza via tutte le nubi: «Lavoro duro per essere al top»

Materala cerimonia
Matera, in Questura la polizia commemora i suoi caduti

Barii fatti nel 2005
Bari, georgiano uccise con un pugno connazionale: pena dimezzata con indulto

Tarantoa Taranto
ArcelorMittal, sindacato: «Tubo rotto, sversati litri di catrame»

Foggianessun ferito
Foggia, sassi contro mezzi e persone: tre episodi in una sera

Cinema e Spettacolidopo il 2017
«L'anno che verrà»: il Capodanno di Raiuno torna a Potenza

Leccealle porte di Lecce
Droga, cc setacciano tutta Surbo: perquisizioni, recuperati 14mila euro in contatti

Batnel nordbarese
Barletta, smaltivano illecitamente rifiuti e acque di scarico: 2 autolavaggi sequestrati

Brindisinel brindisino
Oria, per fuggire dai carabinieri si capovolge con l'auto: arrestato

Bari, imprenditore perde tutto: oggi la sua casa è l'auto in cui dorme

Regione Puglia, Avvocatura sotto inchiesta: rimborsi d'oro non dovuti

Imprese: i 50 anni del gruppo Cannillo, da piccolo negozio di Corato a colosso del Sud Italia

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Cerignola, non si fermano all'alt e scappano sfondando la sbarra del casello autostradale: identificati

Rome

Unemployment up to 9.9% in September

Rise of 73,000 in number of people looking for work

Rome, October 31 - ISTAT said Thursday that Italy's unemployment rose was 9.9% in September, up from 9.6% in August. The national statistics agency reported that the number of people looking for work increased by 73,000 in September with respect to the previous month. It said the number of people in employment dropped by 32,000 in September with respect to August. It said that a total of 60,000 jobs were lost between July and September. The unemployment rate for 15-24-year-old who are actively on the labour market climbed to 28.7%, up by 1.1 percentage points on August.

