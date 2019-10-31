Unemployment up to 9.9% in September

Rome, October 31 - ISTAT said Thursday that Italy's unemployment rose was 9.9% in September, up from 9.6% in August. The national statistics agency reported that the number of people looking for work increased by 73,000 in September with respect to the previous month. It said the number of people in employment dropped by 32,000 in September with respect to August. It said that a total of 60,000 jobs were lost between July and September. The unemployment rate for 15-24-year-old who are actively on the labour market climbed to 28.7%, up by 1.1 percentage points on August.