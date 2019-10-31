Soccer: Juve regain top spot with last-gasp Ronaldo penalty

Rome, October 31 - Juventus regained the Serie A top stop on Wednesday when a penalty procured and converted by Cristiano Ronaldo gave the reigning champions a 2-1 win over Genoa. Defender Leonardo Bonucci had headed the Turin giants in front in the first half only for Christian Kouamé to level for Genoa with a fluke goal that went in despite him mishitting it. Juve have 26 points from 10 games, one point more than Inter, who beat Brescia 2-1 on Tuesday. Third-placed Atalanta drew 2-2 at Napoli, who fell to sixth due to the dropped points. AS Roma thrashed Udinese 4-0 and climbed to fourth despite having defender Federico Fazio sent off in the first half. Lazio are fifth after beating Torino at home by the same scoreline.