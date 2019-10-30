Green light for FCA-Peugeot merger - WSJ

New York, October 30 - A merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot has got the green light, the wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing well-informed sources. FCA President John Elkann will be president of the new group while Carlos Tavares will be the CEO, it said. It said the Peugeot board has approved the merger and the FCA board is set to do at a meeting Wednesday evening. The merger creates the world's fourth-biggest carmaking group with a combined value of around 45 billion euros. Peugeot will have six posts on the new board and FCA five, the US newspaper said. The US and France have been informed of the merger, the WSJ said. Earlier this year FCA pulled out of merger talks with another French carmaker, Renault, blaming the "political conditions in France". Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said the government was watching the new merger carefully, given how important FCA was to Italy.