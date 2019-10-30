Bus KO'd after hitting deer

Lawyer stabbed to death by ex over custody of daughters
Belluno
30 Ottobre 2019
Belluno, October 30 - A northern Italian commuter bus was KO'd by a collision with a deer on a Dolomites road Wednesday morning. The Dolomiti Bus vehicle was taking Luxottica workers from Feltre to Agordo when it hit the animal, which was crossing the road. The commuters were unhurt, as was the deer which ran off into the woods. The bus is out of commission.
