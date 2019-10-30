Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2019 | 20:33

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Lawyer stabbed to death by ex over custody of daughters

Lawyer stabbed to death by ex over custody of daughters

 
Siracusa
3 die in truck-car crash near Siracusa

3 die in truck-car crash near Siracusa

 
Belluno
Bus KO'd after hitting deer

Bus KO'd after hitting deer

 
Milan
Conad's rescue plan for Auchan to require 3,105 lay-offs

Conad's rescue plan for Auchan to require 3,105 lay-offs

 
Rome
24-yr-old murder victim knew 'contact', says father

24-yr-old murder victim knew 'contact', says father

 
Rome
Senate OKs setting up hate,racism, anti-semitism panel

Senate OKs setting up hate,racism, anti-semitism panel

 
Aosta
Builder with money problems sets fire to self

Builder with money problems sets fire to self

 
Mantua
Man arrested for stalking 17-yr-old girl

Man arrested for stalking 17-yr-old girl

 
Rome
Lawyer stabbed to death by ex over custody of daughters

Lawyer stabbed to death by ex over custody of daughters

 
Brussels
EC opens probe into Fincantieri ex-STX deal

EC opens probe into Fincantieri ex-STX deal

 
Belluno
Bus KO'd after hitting deer

Bus KO'd after hitting deer

 

Il Biancorosso

lega pro
Il Bari ha rovesciato la clessidra: un mese per assaporare la vetta

Il Bari ha rovesciato la clessidra: un mese per assaporare la vetta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariil post
Decaro: «Halloween? Se a Bari c'è il panico, è una città morta»

Decaro: «Halloween? Se a Bari c'è il panico, è una città morta»

 
Foggianel foggiano
Cerignola, non si fermano all'alt e scappano sfondando la sbarra del casello autostradale: identificati

Cerignola, non si fermano all'alt e scappano sfondando la sbarra del casello autostradale: identificati

 
Tarantoal rione paolo VI
Taranto, una 55enne tenta il suicidio lanciandosi dal quinto piano: salvata dai carabinieri

Taranto, una 55enne tenta di lanciarsi dal quinto piano: salvata dai carabinieri

 
LecceChiesa
Alessano, restaurata la pala d'altare cara a Don Tonino Bello

Alessano, restaurata la pala d'altare cara a Don Tonino Bello

 
Batnel nordbarese
Barletta, smaltivano illecitamente rifiuti e acque di scarico: 2 autolavaggi sequestrati

Barletta, smaltivano illecitamente rifiuti e acque di scarico: 2 autolavaggi sequestrati

 
Brindisinel brindisino
Oria, per fuggire dai carabinieri si capovolge con l'auto: arrestato

Oria, per fuggire dai carabinieri si capovolge con l'auto: arrestato

 
Potenzainfanzia
Basilicata, oltre un bimbo su 5 vive in «povertà relativa»

Basilicata, oltre un bimbo su 5 vive in «povertà relativa»

 
Matera«mancia» nucleare
Basilicata, al comune di Tursi 8 euro all'anno a testa per convivere con il centro nucleare

Basilicata, al comune di Tursi 8 euro all'anno a testa per convivere con il centro nucleare

 

i più letti

Bari, imprenditore perde tutto: oggi la sua casa è l'auto in cui dorme

Bari, imprenditore perde tutto: oggi la sua casa è l'auto in cui dorme

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Imprese: i 50 anni del gruppo Cannillo, da piccolo negozio di Corato a colosso del Sud Italia

Imprese: i 50 anni del gruppo Cannillo, da piccolo negozio di Corato a colosso del Sud Italia

Regione Puglia, Avvocatura sotto inchiesta: rimborsi d'oro non dovuti

Regione Puglia, Avvocatura sotto inchiesta: rimborsi d'oro non dovuti

Omicidi e rapine per dominare il quartiere: guerra fra i clan a Japigia

Omicidi e rapine per dominare il quartiere: guerra fra i clan a Japigia

Belluno

Bus KO'd after hitting deer

Near Belluno

Bus KO'd after hitting deer

Belluno, October 30 - A northern Italian commuter bus was KO'd by a collision with a deer on a Dolomites road Wednesday morning. The Dolomiti Bus vehicle was taking Luxottica workers from Feltre to Agordo when it hit the animal, which was crossing the road. The commuters were unhurt, as was the deer which ran off into the woods. The bus is out of commission.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati