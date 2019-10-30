Conad's rescue plan for Auchan to require 3,105 lay-offs

Milan, October 30 - The industrial plan presented by Italian supermarket group Conad for the ''rescue'' of Auchan calls for laying off 3,105 workers who will be offered ''different occupational solutions'. Some of these options will be relocation within the Conad or other networks through a plan aiming to safeguard employment, Conad said in a statement on Wednesday. It noted that it had secured posts for 13,035 of the 16,140 employees that were working with the Auchan group at the time of its acquisition.