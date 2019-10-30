Lawyer stabbed to death by ex over custody of daughters
Rome
30 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 30 - A lawyer was stabbed to death by his ex in his studio at Anzio near Rome after a row over the custody of their young daughters Tuesday night, sources said Wednesday. The custody battle had been going on for around four years. The 39-year-old Romanian woman, Mioara Bascoveanu, stabbed the 57-year-old man with a 20cm-long knife before calling the police, sources said. Giuseppe Cardoselli was stabbed in the neck, chest, back and hands, police said.
