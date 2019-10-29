Plastic and sugar tax stay in budget - PM sources

Green light for FCA-Peugeot merger - WSJ
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
29 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 29 - Taxes on plastics and sugary drinks have remained in the 2020 budget bill, premier's office sources said Tuesday. There will be 140 million euros more for industry 4.0, they added. Speaking after a majority summit, they said there had been full agreement on green economy moves and the family package. A 'luck tax' on lottery wins will be increased, sources said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su