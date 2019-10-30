Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2019 | 20:34

Rome
Lawyer stabbed to death by ex over custody of daughters

Siracusa
3 die in truck-car crash near Siracusa

Belluno
Bus KO'd after hitting deer

Milan
Conad's rescue plan for Auchan to require 3,105 lay-offs

Rome
24-yr-old murder victim knew 'contact', says father

Rome
Senate OKs setting up hate,racism, anti-semitism panel

Aosta
Builder with money problems sets fire to self

Mantua
Man arrested for stalking 17-yr-old girl

Rome
Lawyer stabbed to death by ex over custody of daughters

Brussels
EC opens probe into Fincantieri ex-STX deal

Belluno
Bus KO'd after hitting deer

lega pro
Il Bari ha rovesciato la clessidra: un mese per assaporare la vetta

Bariil post
Decaro: «Halloween? Se a Bari c'è il panico, è una città morta»

Foggianel foggiano
Cerignola, non si fermano all'alt e scappano sfondando la sbarra del casello autostradale: identificati

Tarantoal rione paolo VI
Taranto, una 55enne tenta il suicidio lanciandosi dal quinto piano: salvata dai carabinieri

LecceChiesa
Alessano, restaurata la pala d'altare cara a Don Tonino Bello

Batnel nordbarese
Barletta, smaltivano illecitamente rifiuti e acque di scarico: 2 autolavaggi sequestrati

Brindisinel brindisino
Oria, per fuggire dai carabinieri si capovolge con l'auto: arrestato

Potenzainfanzia
Basilicata, oltre un bimbo su 5 vive in «povertà relativa»

Matera«mancia» nucleare
Basilicata, al comune di Tursi 8 euro all'anno a testa per convivere con il centro nucleare

Rome

24-yr-old murder victim knew 'contact', says father

'Friend from high school'

Rome, October 30 - The family of a 24-year-old man shot in the head a week ago who died the next day held a press conference in the Italian capital on Wednesday. The father of Luca Sacchi, the victim, said his son had known the "contact" of a drug dealer linked to the killing since high school. According to an initial reconstruction of events released last Friday, Sacchi was killed during a robbery that ensued following a drug deal that went wrong. "I told him not to trust anyone," the father added.

