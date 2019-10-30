24-yr-old murder victim knew 'contact', says father

Rome, October 30 - The family of a 24-year-old man shot in the head a week ago who died the next day held a press conference in the Italian capital on Wednesday. The father of Luca Sacchi, the victim, said his son had known the "contact" of a drug dealer linked to the killing since high school. According to an initial reconstruction of events released last Friday, Sacchi was killed during a robbery that ensued following a drug deal that went wrong. "I told him not to trust anyone," the father added.