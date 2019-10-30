Builder with money problems sets fire to self

Senate OKs setting up hate,racism, anti-semitism panel
Aosta
30 Ottobre 2019
Aosta, October 30 - A self-employed 42-year-old Italian builder with money problems set fire to himself in front of police trying to stop him committing suicide near Aosta on Wednesday. Before lighting the match the man told police and rescue services that he was owed several thousand euros for work he had done.
