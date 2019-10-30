Di Maio says Turkey's a risk to security, moots Assad talks

Rome, October 30 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio blasted Turkey as a danger to Europe as he reported to parliament on the situation in Syria on Wednesday and mooted the idea of talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. "Turkey's aggression puts the security of Italy and the whole EU at risk because foreign fighters could regain freedom and they are already doing so," 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio told the Senate when asked about Ankara's offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria. "The Turkish aggression is unjustified and seeks to accomplish an unacceptable act of ethnic engineering". He also addressed the issue of possible talks with Assad. "I think the time is right to make a tiny step forward on the issue of whether or not to talk to Assad," he said.