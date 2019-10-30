EC opens probe into Fincantieri ex-STX deal

Brussels, October 30 - The European Commission on Wednesday opened a probe into the proposed acquisition by Italian shipbuilders Fincantieri of France's ex-STX Chantiers de l'Atlantique. The EC reportedly fears that the operation may reduce competition in the global market for the construction of cruise ships, sources said. "Demand for cruise ships is in full expansion all over the world," said Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. "Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Fincantieri are two world leaders in this sector. "For this reason we will carefully assess whether the proposed operation may harm competition in the sector to the detriment of millions of Europeans who every year choose to spend vacations on cruises".