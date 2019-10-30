Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2019 | 17:16

Rome
Lawyer stabbed to death by ex over custody of daughters

Brussels
EC opens probe into Fincantieri ex-STX deal

Belluno
Bus KO'd after hitting deer

Rome
Lawyer stabbed to death by ex over custody of daughters

Milan
Haulage strike announced

Rome
Migrants disembark from Ocean Viking after 12 days at sea

Fiumicino
Italian boy, 15, wins World Sailor of the Year

Rome
Whirlpool withdraws procedure for sale of Naples plant

Rome
750 public works blocked for 62 bn euros - ANCE

Rome
Don't feel under threat says Di Maio

Rome
Cucchi family call ex ministers as witnesses

lega pro
Il Bari ha rovesciato la clessidra: un mese per assaporare la vetta

Tarantoal rione paolo VI
Taranto, una 55enne tenta il suicidio lanciandosi dal quinto piano: salvata dai carabinieri

LecceChiesa
Alessano, restaurata la pala d'altare cara a Don Tonino Bello

Baril'operazione
Prodotti ittici conservati male: sequestrati 3 quintali e mezzo di pesce tra Bari, Monopoli e Polignano

Batnel nordbarese
Barletta, smaltivano illecitamente rifiuti e acque di scarico: 2 autolavaggi sequestrati

Foggianel Foggiano
Donna uccisa a Orta Nova: a ex genero si contesta la premeditazione

Brindisinel brindisino
Oria, per fuggire dai carabinieri si capovolge con l'auto: arrestato

Potenzainfanzia
Basilicata, oltre un bimbo su 5 vive in «povertà relativa»

Matera«mancia» nucleare
Basilicata, al comune di Tursi 8 euro all'anno a testa per convivere con il centro nucleare

Milan

Haulage strike announced

Due to De Micheli's 'lack of response to urgent issues'

Milan, October 30 - A road haulage strike was announced by the UNATRAS federation on Wednesday. It said Transport Minister Paola De Micheli had shown a "persistent failure to respond to urgent questions regarding the sector." The strike will affect Italy's large trucks and articulated lorries (TIR, in the Italian acronym). The date and length of the stoppage has yet to be determined.

