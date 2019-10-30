Haulage strike announced

Lawyer stabbed to death by ex over custody of daughters
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Milan
30 Ottobre 2019
Milan, October 30 - A road haulage strike was announced by the UNATRAS federation on Wednesday. It said Transport Minister Paola De Micheli had shown a "persistent failure to respond to urgent questions regarding the sector." The strike will affect Italy's large trucks and articulated lorries (TIR, in the Italian acronym). The date and length of the stoppage has yet to be determined.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su