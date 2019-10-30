Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2019 | 17:17

Rome
Lawyer stabbed to death by ex over custody of daughters

Brussels
EC opens probe into Fincantieri ex-STX deal

Belluno
Bus KO'd after hitting deer

Rome
Lawyer stabbed to death by ex over custody of daughters

Milan
Haulage strike announced

Rome
Migrants disembark from Ocean Viking after 12 days at sea

Fiumicino
Italian boy, 15, wins World Sailor of the Year

Rome
Whirlpool withdraws procedure for sale of Naples plant

Rome
750 public works blocked for 62 bn euros - ANCE

Rome
Don't feel under threat says Di Maio

Rome
Cucchi family call ex ministers as witnesses

lega pro
Il Bari ha rovesciato la clessidra: un mese per assaporare la vetta

Tarantoal rione paolo VI
Taranto, una 55enne tenta il suicidio lanciandosi dal quinto piano: salvata dai carabinieri

LecceChiesa
Alessano, restaurata la pala d'altare cara a Don Tonino Bello

Baril'operazione
Prodotti ittici conservati male: sequestrati 3 quintali e mezzo di pesce tra Bari, Monopoli e Polignano

Batnel nordbarese
Barletta, smaltivano illecitamente rifiuti e acque di scarico: 2 autolavaggi sequestrati

Foggianel Foggiano
Donna uccisa a Orta Nova: a ex genero si contesta la premeditazione

Brindisinel brindisino
Oria, per fuggire dai carabinieri si capovolge con l'auto: arrestato

Potenzainfanzia
Basilicata, oltre un bimbo su 5 vive in «povertà relativa»

Matera«mancia» nucleare
Basilicata, al comune di Tursi 8 euro all'anno a testa per convivere con il centro nucleare

Bari, imprenditore perde tutto: oggi la sua casa è l'auto in cui dorme

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Imprese: i 50 anni del gruppo Cannillo, da piccolo negozio di Corato a colosso del Sud Italia

Omicidi e rapine per dominare il quartiere: guerra fra i clan a Japigia

Regione Puglia, Avvocatura sotto inchiesta: rimborsi d'oro non dovuti

Rome

Migrants disembark from Ocean Viking after 12 days at sea

France, Germany to take 70 of the 104 asylum seekers

Rome, October 30 - Over 100 asylum seekers picked up in the Mediterranean by the NGO-run search-and-rescue ship Ocean Viking were able to disembark in the Sicilian port of Pozzallo on Wednesday. "The #OceanViking docked in the port of Pozzallo, Italy," said the SOS Mediterranee NGO. "After more than 12 days of uncertainty at sea, 104 survivors can finally disembark in a place of safety". The interior ministry gave the OK for the ship to dock after France and Germany agreed to receive 70 of the asylum seekers. The migrants include 41 minors, 14 of whom are under 15. The migrants were taken to the hotspot at Pozzallo. Two pregnant women and two children, aged three year and 15 months, were taken to hospital at Modica. In all, the migrants were 55 men, 12 women and 47 minors of whom 31 unaccompanied.

