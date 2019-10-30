Whirlpool withdraws procedure for sale of Naples plant

Rome, October 30 - Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said Wednesday that Whirlpool has withdrawn the procedure for the sale of its Naples plant. Whirlpool wanted to sell the plant, which currently produces washing machines, to a company called Passive Refrigeration Solutions (PRS). Unions said the move would cast a shadow over the future of the plant and the jobs of the 430 people who work there and staged a series of headline-grabbing protests. When talks about the factory's future broke down earlier this month, the American company said production would stop as of November 1. On Wednesday the company said it had decided not to make the plant employees redundant in order to reactivate "positive dialogue". But it also stressed that it was seeking a solution all parties could agree on as "the market situation makes the site unsustainable and means a long-term solution is needed".