Don't feel under threat says Di Maio

Rome, October 30 - Five-Star Movement (M5S) leader and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday he did not feel "threatened" after his leadership of the anti-establishment party was questioned after a disastrous showing in the Umbrian regional elections at the weekend. Di Maio has said there will be no repeat of the novel alliance with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) that fell flat in Umbria, while the two will continue to work together in national government. But Premier Giuseppe Conte has said that the idea of an M5S-PD alliance in January's vote in Emilia Romagna should not be dismissed. Conte's disagreement with Di Maio was seen as a challenge by some. But Di Maio said Wednesday he did not feel "under threat" from Conte. He said the government, which also features former premier and ex-PD leader Matteo Renzi's new centrist Italia Viva (IV) party and the small leftwing PD splinter Free and Equal (LeU) party, "is a team that must take forward the government programme". He said "if we pull together as a team the citizens will be able to understand what we are doing, otherwise it is difficult to get across the good that we are doing" with the budget and other moves such as cutting the number of MPs. As for internal criticism of his leadership by members of the M5S, he said it had come from "militants who are against the deal with the PD". Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli, an M5S bigwig, said Wednesday that the movement was undergoing "the most delicate phase since its founding" 10 years ago. He said that inside the party there was "a debate on where the M5S is positioned, how it takes its decisions, and how it reflects on its goals".