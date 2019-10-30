Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2019 | 15:33

Rome
Migrants disembark from Ocean Viking after 12 days at sea

Fiumicino
Italian boy, 15, wins World Sailor of the Year

Rome
Whirlpool withdraws procedure for sale of Naples plant

Rome
750 public works blocked for 62 bn euros - ANCE

Rome
Don't feel under threat says Di Maio

Rome
Cucchi family call ex ministers as witnesses

Naples
7 minors, 2 adults arrested for beating up man, 19

Vatican City
Listen to Iraqi people's cries says pope

Rome
Budget will deliver more money to families, firms - Conte

Rome
New spending review in budget bill

Rome
Whirlpool withdraws procedure for sale of Naples plant

Il Biancorosso

lega pro
Il Bari ha rovesciato la clessidra: un mese per assaporare la vetta

Baril'operazione
Prodotti ittici conservati male: sequestrati 3 quintali e mezzo di pesce tra Bari, Monopoli e Polignano

Batnel nordbarese
Barletta, smaltivano illecitamente rifiuti e acque di scarico: 2 autolavaggi sequestrati

Foggianel Foggiano
Donna uccisa a Orta Nova: a ex genero si contesta la premeditazione

Tarantola scoperta
Taranto, circuiscono donna in depressione e si fanno consegnare 75mila euro: 4 indagati

Brindisinel brindisino
Oria, per fuggire dai carabinieri si capovolge con l'auto: arrestato

Potenzainfanzia
Basilicata, oltre un bimbo su 5 vive in «povertà relativa»

Matera«mancia» nucleare
Basilicata, al comune di Tursi 8 euro all'anno a testa per convivere con il centro nucleare

Leccela deflagrazione
Lecce, bomba nella notte davanti ad agenzia di security: danni ai locali

Bari, imprenditore perde tutto: oggi la sua casa è l'auto in cui dorme

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Imprese: i 50 anni del gruppo Cannillo, da piccolo negozio di Corato a colosso del Sud Italia

Omicidi e rapine per dominare il quartiere: guerra fra i clan a Japigia

Bari, scontro frontale con testacoda tra due auto: tre feriti

Rome

Don't feel under threat says Di Maio

Govt teamwork needed says M5S leader after Umbria debacle

Rome, October 30 - Five-Star Movement (M5S) leader and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday he did not feel "threatened" after his leadership of the anti-establishment party was questioned after a disastrous showing in the Umbrian regional elections at the weekend. Di Maio has said there will be no repeat of the novel alliance with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) that fell flat in Umbria, while the two will continue to work together in national government. But Premier Giuseppe Conte has said that the idea of an M5S-PD alliance in January's vote in Emilia Romagna should not be dismissed. Conte's disagreement with Di Maio was seen as a challenge by some. But Di Maio said Wednesday he did not feel "under threat" from Conte. He said the government, which also features former premier and ex-PD leader Matteo Renzi's new centrist Italia Viva (IV) party and the small leftwing PD splinter Free and Equal (LeU) party, "is a team that must take forward the government programme". He said "if we pull together as a team the citizens will be able to understand what we are doing, otherwise it is difficult to get across the good that we are doing" with the budget and other moves such as cutting the number of MPs. As for internal criticism of his leadership by members of the M5S, he said it had come from "militants who are against the deal with the PD". Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli, an M5S bigwig, said Wednesday that the movement was undergoing "the most delicate phase since its founding" 10 years ago. He said that inside the party there was "a debate on where the M5S is positioned, how it takes its decisions, and how it reflects on its goals".

