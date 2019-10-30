750 public works blocked for 62 bn euros - ANCE

Rome, October 30 - There are 749 public works blocked in Italy for a total of 62 billion euros, the head of construction association ANCE, Gabriele Buia, told its AGM on Wednesday. "There's a bit of everything on the list: schools, hospitals, roads and also fundamental works of making things safe such as the bed of the Sarno river, noted for the tragic landslide that caused 160 deaths over 20 years ago," he said. In this latter case, Buia said, "220 million euros have not been used for a work that can save human lives". Premier Giuseppe Conte told the AGM that the government would soon set up "extraordinary" talks on the crisis in the construction sector. "We have to work to understand how to solve the problems," he said. "There is no closure on the part of the government. "We will be fellow travellers." Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli told the meeting that his ministry would table talks on the construction sector "by the end of this year". He said "I want to make a vow to summon the construction sector as soon as possible because it is fundamental that ministries sit down with ANCE to together find solutions and proposals, which are interdisciplinary".