Italian boy, 15, wins World Sailor of the Year

Fiumicino, October 30 - A 15-year-old Roman boy has become World Sailor of the Year 2019. Marco Gradoni races for the Tognazzi Marine Village, a sailing club near Rome. He is the second Italian to win the award after Olympic champion Alessandra Sensini in 2008, and the youngest ever. Gradoni has won three straight world titles in the Optimist class. In 2016, at the age of 12, he came fourth in his first bid for a world championship. "I'm speechless," he said after getting the prize in Bermuda. "I want to thank first of all my mother, she's a special person for me. "I want to thank the Optimist international class that gave me the possibility to be here, and the jury that voted for me. "It's a dream come true to be siting her in Bermuda with the best sailors in the world".