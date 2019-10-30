7 minors, 2 adults arrested for beating up man, 19

Naples, October 30 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested seven minors and two adults on suspicion of brutally beating up a 19-year-old man near Naples recently. The nine allegedly surrounded the man and hit him with their scooter helmets and belts, causing serious injuries. The alleged incident too place in the town of Brusciano in July. Some of the minors are also accused of taking part in a scuffle during Brusciano's Lily Festival in August. Police arrested the nine after they boasted about the beating on WhatsApp, police said. The victim managed to get away from the gang thanks to the intervention of a passerby, police said. The two adults have been placed under house arrest and the seven minors placed in a home. They are all accused of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, serious threats and damages, aggravated by acting in a group and using helmets and belts to strike their victim.