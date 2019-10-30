Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2019 | 15:32

Rome
Migrants disembark from Ocean Viking after 12 days at sea

Fiumicino
Italian boy, 15, wins World Sailor of the Year

Rome
Whirlpool withdraws procedure for sale of Naples plant

Rome
750 public works blocked for 62 bn euros - ANCE

Rome
Don't feel under threat says Di Maio

Rome
Cucchi family call ex ministers as witnesses

Naples
7 minors, 2 adults arrested for beating up man, 19

Vatican City
Listen to Iraqi people's cries says pope

Rome
Budget will deliver more money to families, firms - Conte

Rome
New spending review in budget bill

Rome
Whirlpool withdraws procedure for sale of Naples plant

Il Biancorosso

lega pro
Il Bari ha rovesciato la clessidra: un mese per assaporare la vetta

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baril'operazione
Prodotti ittici conservati male: sequestrati 3 quintali e mezzo di pesce tra Bari, Monopoli e Polignano

Batnel nordbarese
Barletta, smaltivano illecitamente rifiuti e acque di scarico: 2 autolavaggi sequestrati

Foggianel Foggiano
Donna uccisa a Orta Nova: a ex genero si contesta la premeditazione

Tarantola scoperta
Taranto, circuiscono donna in depressione e si fanno consegnare 75mila euro: 4 indagati

Brindisinel brindisino
Oria, per fuggire dai carabinieri si capovolge con l'auto: arrestato

Potenzainfanzia
Basilicata, oltre un bimbo su 5 vive in «povertà relativa»

Matera«mancia» nucleare
Basilicata, al comune di Tursi 8 euro all'anno a testa per convivere con il centro nucleare

Leccela deflagrazione
Lecce, bomba nella notte davanti ad agenzia di security: danni ai locali

Vatican City

Listen to Iraqi people's cries says pope

Open dialogue for peace and reconciliation

Vatican City, October 30 - Pope Francis on Wednesday urged "authorities" to "listen to the cries" of the Iraqi people. Speaking at his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square, Francis issued an appeal for his "beloved Iraq. "While I express condolences for the victims (of the latest attack on protesters) and closeness to their families and the wounded, I urge the Authorities to listen to the cries of the population that is asking for a worthwhile and tranquil life. "I exhort all Iraqis, with the support on the international community, to travel the path of dialogue and reconciliation. "They must seek the right solutions for the challenges and problems of the country". Recalling the "protest demonstrations that have taken place this month," and left "numerous dead and wounded", Francis added: "I pray that that tortured people may find peace and stability after so many years of war and violence in which it has suffered so much". Masked gunmen opened fire at Iraqi protesters in the Shiite holy city of Karbala on Tuesday, killing 18 people and wounding hundreds, security officials said, in one of the deadliest single attacks since anti-government demonstrations erupted earlier this month. The overnight attack came as Iraqis took to the streets for a fifth straight day after a hiatus in the demonstrations that began earlier this month to protest government corruption, a lack of jobs and municipal services, and other grievances. The earlier protests also saw violence against protesters, and a total of 240 people have been killed since the unrest began.

