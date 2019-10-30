Cucchi family call ex ministers as witnesses

Rome, October 30 - Lawyers representing the family of Stefano Cucchi, a young man who died in custody 10 years ago allegedly due to brutality by Carabinieri police, have called two former defence ministers as witnesses for a related trial into an alleged cover-up of the case, sources said Wednesday. Eight Carabinieri, including high-ranking officers, are on trial for alleged cover-ups of the truth about Rome draughtsman Cucchi's death in 2009. Former defence ministers Ignazio La Russa and Elisabetta Trenta are on the Cucchi family's witness list ahead of a hearing on November 12, as well as Carabinieri Commander Giovanni Nistri and several other generals, the sources said. The Carabinieri is a paramilitary police force under the command of the defence ministry. For several years the case looked set to end without anyone being brought to justice for Cucchi's death, allegedly because of the cover-up. But a breakthrough came last year when one of five Carabinieri on trial in relation to Cucchi's death accused two others of the beating that allegedly caused it. laria Cucchi, the sister of a Rome draughtsman allegedly beaten to death by Carabinieri after being picked up on a minor drugs rap 10 years ago, A sentence on the five Carabinieri accused of beating Stefano Cucchi so badly he died of his injuries in hospital is expected on November 14. Eight Carabinieri including high-ranking officers were indicted Tuesday for alleged cover-ups of the truth in the alleged police brutality death of Rome draughtsman Stefano Cucchi in 2009. Cucchi's sister Ilaria, who has staged a tireless campaign for justice for her brother, e For several years the case looked set to end without anyone being brought to justice for Cucchi's death, allegedly because of the cover-up. But one of five Carabinieri on trial in relation to Cucchi's death has accused two others of the beating that allegedly caused it. Eight Carabinieri officers risk being sent to trial over the suspected cover-up.