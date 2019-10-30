Budget will deliver more money to families, firms - Conte

Rome, October 30 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said the government's 2020 budget law is set to divert resources for households and the private sector. "Today we are continuing work on the budget," Conte said. "We are building (on a basis) of fewer taxes, less bureaucracy, less tax evasion and, at the same time, more money to families, workers and firms". The premier said his government would reach agreement to settle the final details of the bill at a meeting on Wednesday. Foreign Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said that "more steps forward are needed" on the package, including issues regarding favourable VAT regimes for self-employed people. The budget features 30 billion euros in new measures, although around 23 billion is needed to avert a hike in VAT set to kick in next year.