New spending review in budget bill

Rome, October 30 - The 2020 budget bill includes a new spending review affecting the extra salary earned by public employees who are serving in an additional capacity within a public administration or authority, with the exclusion of private companies, according to a new draft. A government decree to be passed by June will set the "criteria, limits and tariffs" of the additional payments, excluding expense refunds. The draft budget also states that public administrations will not be allowed to buy services or assets exceeding the threshold of their average expenses over the 2016-2018 period, with the exclusion of healthcare. Under the draft budget, taxpayers will be able to obtain tax deductions of up to 19% provided expenses that are 'certified' through bank transfers or debit and credit card payments. Tax deductions for incomes over 120,000 will be progressively lower and will not be applied for revenues exceeding 240,000 euros, according to the draft text.