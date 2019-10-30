Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2019 | 13:46

Rome
New spending review in budget bill

Rome
Whirlpool withdraws procedure for sale of Naples plant

Rome
Migrants disembark from Ocean Viking after 12 days at sea

Rome
Marchisio's family robbed by armed gang at home near Turin

Rome
Soccer: Martinez, Lukaku strike as Inter beat Brescia

Rome
Becciu rejects charges in Vatican probe

Rome
Plastic and sugar tax stay in budget - PM sources

Milan
Pirelli 9-mt earnings up 2.8%

Paris
Macchiavelli portrait in French chateau could be by Leonardo

Verona
Missing woman, 80, found dead

Brussels
Not thinking of rejecting budget - Dombrovskis

lega pro
Il Bari ha rovesciato la clessidra: un mese per assaporare la vetta

Foggianel Foggiano
Donna uccisa a Orta Nova: a ex genero si contesta la premeditazione

Tarantola scoperta
Taranto, circuiscono donna in depressione e si fanno consegnare 75mila euro: 4 indagati

Brindisinel brindisino
Oria, per fuggire dai carabinieri si capovolge con l'auto: arrestato

Barila tragedia nel 2004
Bari, morì a 18 giorni per ritardo diagnosi e infezione: chiesti i danni

Potenzainfanzia
Basilicata, oltre un bimbo su 5 vive in «povertà relativa»

Matera«mancia» nucleare
Basilicata, al comune di Tursi 8 euro all'anno a testa per convivere con il centro nucleare

Batl'episodio lo scorso marzo
Barletta, rapinò commerciante facendolo azzannare dal suo pitbull: arrestato marocchino

Leccela deflagrazione
Lecce, bomba nella notte davanti ad agenzia di security: danni ai locali

Bari, imprenditore perde tutto: oggi la sua casa è l'auto in cui dorme

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Imprese: i 50 anni del gruppo Cannillo, da piccolo negozio di Corato a colosso del Sud Italia

Omicidi e rapine per dominare il quartiere: guerra fra i clan a Japigia

Bari, scontro frontale con testacoda tra due auto: tre feriti

Rome

Whirlpool withdraws procedure for sale of Naples plant

American company wanted to sell factory to refrigeration group

Rome, October 30 - Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said Wednesday that Whirlpool has withdrawn the procedure for the sale of its Naples plant. Whirlpool wanted to sell the plant, which currently produces washing machines, to a company called Passive Refrigeration Solutions (PRS). Unions said the move would casts a shadow over the future of the plant and the jobs of the 430 people who work there and staged a series of headline-grabbing protests. When talks about the factory's future broke down earlier this month, the American company had said production would stop as of November 1.

