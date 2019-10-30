Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2019 | 11:48

Rome
Migrants disembark from Ocean Viking after 12 days at sea

Migrants disembark from Ocean Viking after 12 days at sea

 
Rome
Marchisio's family robbed by armed gang at home near Turin

Marchisio's family robbed by armed gang at home near Turin

 
Rome
Soccer: Martinez, Lukaku strike as Inter beat Brescia

Soccer: Martinez, Lukaku strike as Inter beat Brescia

 
Rome
Becciu rejects charges in Vatican probe

Becciu rejects charges in Vatican probe

 
Rome
Plastic and sugar tax stay in budget - PM sources

Plastic and sugar tax stay in budget - PM sources

 
Milan
Pirelli 9-mt earnings up 2.8%

Pirelli 9-mt earnings up 2.8%

 
Paris
Macchiavelli portrait in French chateau could be by Leonardo

Macchiavelli portrait in French chateau could be by Leonardo

 
Verona
Missing woman, 80, found dead

Missing woman, 80, found dead

 
Brussels
Not thinking of rejecting budget - Dombrovskis

Not thinking of rejecting budget - Dombrovskis

 
Rome
Revise citizenship law STC chief tells ANSA Forum

Revise citizenship law STC chief tells ANSA Forum

 
Florence
Priest sex abuse indictment sought

Priest sex abuse indictment sought

 

lega pro
Il Bari ha rovesciato la clessidra: un mese per assaporare la vetta

Il Bari ha rovesciato la clessidra: un mese per assaporare la vetta

 

Potenzainfanzia
Basilicata, oltre un bimbo su 5 vive in «povertà relativa»

Basilicata, oltre un bimbo su 5 vive in «povertà relativa»

 
Matera«mancia» nucleare
Basilicata, al comune di Tursi 8 euro all'anno a testa per convivere con il centro nucleare

Basilicata, al comune di Tursi 8 euro all'anno a testa per convivere con il centro nucleare

 
Batl'episodio lo scorso marzo
Barletta, rapinò commerciante facendolo azzannare dal suo pitbull: arrestato marocchino

Barletta, rapinò commerciante facendolo azzannare dal suo pitbull: arrestato marocchino

 
Bariil fenomeno
Razzia di quintali di olive nel Barese: 8 arresti tra Grumo, Ruvo e Capurso

Razzia di quintali di olive nel Barese: 8 arresti tra Grumo, Ruvo e Capurso

 
Leccela deflagrazione
Lecce, bomba nella notte davanti ad agenzia di security: danni ai locali

Lecce, bomba nella notte davanti ad agenzia di security: danni ai locali

 
TarantoLa decisione
Taranto, Dia confisca beni per 2mln di euro a pregiudicato, anche uno stabilimento balneare

Taranto, Dia confisca beni per 2mln di euro a pregiudicato, anche stabilimento

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Ceglie Messapica, auto fuori strada: grave bimbo di 4 mesi

Ceglie Messapica, auto fuori strada: grave bimbo di 4 mesi

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, arresto Cera: rigettata l'istanza, padre e figlio restano ai domiciliari

Foggia, arresto Cera: rigettata l'istanza, padre e figlio restano ai domiciliari

 

Bari, imprenditore perde tutto: oggi la sua casa è l'auto in cui dorme

Bari, imprenditore perde tutto: oggi la sua casa è l'auto in cui dorme

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Imprese: i 50 anni del gruppo Cannillo, da piccolo negozio di Corato a colosso del Sud Italia

Imprese: i 50 anni del gruppo Cannillo, da piccolo negozio di Corato a colosso del Sud Italia

Omicidi e rapine per dominare il quartiere: guerra fra i clan a Japigia

Omicidi e rapine per dominare il quartiere: guerra fra i clan a Japigia

Bari, scontro frontale con testacoda tra due auto: tre feriti

Bari, scontro frontale con testacoda tra due auto: tre feriti

Rome

Migrants disembark from Ocean Viking after 12 days at sea

France, Germany to take 70 of the 104 asylum seekers

Migrants disembark from Ocean Viking after 12 days at sea

Rome, October 30 - Over 100 asylum seekers picked up in the Mediterranean by the NGO-run search-and-rescue ship Ocean Viking were able to disembark in the Sicilian port of Pozzallo on Wednesday. "The #OceanViking docked in the port of Pozzallo, Italy," said the SOS Mediterranee NGO. "After more than 12 days of uncertainty at sea, 104 survivors can finally disembark in a place of safety". The interior ministry gave the OK for the ship to dock after France and Germany agreed to receive 70 of the asylum seekers. The migrants include 41 minors, 14 of whom are under 15.

