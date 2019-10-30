Migrants disembark from Ocean Viking after 12 days at sea

Rome, October 30 - Over 100 asylum seekers picked up in the Mediterranean by the NGO-run search-and-rescue ship Ocean Viking were able to disembark in the Sicilian port of Pozzallo on Wednesday. "The #OceanViking docked in the port of Pozzallo, Italy," said the SOS Mediterranee NGO. "After more than 12 days of uncertainty at sea, 104 survivors can finally disembark in a place of safety". The interior ministry gave the OK for the ship to dock after France and Germany agreed to receive 70 of the asylum seekers. The migrants include 41 minors, 14 of whom are under 15.