Marchisio's family robbed by armed gang at home near Turin

Rome, October 30 - Former Italy and Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio and his family were robbed late on Tuesday by an armed gang at their home in Vinovo, near Turin, sources said on Wednesday. A gang of four bandits with their faces covered and armed with guns and screwdrivers managed to burst into the recently retired player's home and force him to open the safe. The gang got away with a big stash of watches and jewellery, the sources said.