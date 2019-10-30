Soccer: Martinez, Lukaku strike as Inter beat Brescia

Migrants disembark from Ocean Viking after 12 days at sea
Rome
30 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 30 - Forwards Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku were on target to give Inter a 2-1 win at Brescia on Tuesday and send them top of the Serie A table. Inter have 25 points from 10 games, two more than champions Juventus, who can regain the top spot if they beat Genoa at home later on Wednesday.
