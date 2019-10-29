Martedì 29 Ottobre 2019 | 20:56

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Becciu rejects charges in Vatican probe

Becciu rejects charges in Vatican probe

 
Rome
Plastic and sugar tax stay in budget - PM sources

Plastic and sugar tax stay in budget - PM sources

 
Milan
Pirelli 9-mt earnings up 2.8%

Pirelli 9-mt earnings up 2.8%

 
Paris
Macchiavelli portrait in French chateau could be by Leonardo

Macchiavelli portrait in French chateau could be by Leonardo

 
Verona
Missing woman, 80, found dead

Missing woman, 80, found dead

 
Brussels
Not thinking of rejecting budget - Dombrovskis

Not thinking of rejecting budget - Dombrovskis

 
Rome
Revise citizenship law STC chief tells ANSA Forum

Revise citizenship law STC chief tells ANSA Forum

 
Florence
Priest sex abuse indictment sought

Priest sex abuse indictment sought

 
Milan
3 Spanish 'writers' cited for defacing Milan metro

3 Spanish 'writers' cited for defacing Milan metro

 
Rome
Italian forests up 5% since 2005 - report

Italian forests up 5% since 2005 - report

 
Agrigento
Couple who chained disabled nephew to bed ask forgiveness

Couple who chained disabled nephew to bed ask forgiveness

 

Il Biancorosso

record e prospettive
Vivarini è già nella storia, ma Bari lontano dalla cima

Vivarini è già nella storia, ma Bari lontano dalla cima

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

NewsweekL'opera di Land Art
Alberobello, qui il muretto a secco è costruito con legno di ulivi malati di Xylella

Alberobello, qui il muretto a secco è costruito con legno di ulivi malati di Xylella

 
TarantoTecnologia e salute
Arcelor Mittal, operativo a Taranto nuovo filtro a manica per camino E428

Arcelor Mittal, operativo a Taranto nuovo filtro a manica per camino E428

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Ceglie Messapica, auto fuori strada: grave bimbo di 4 mesi

Ceglie Messapica, auto fuori strada: grave bimbo di 4 mesi

 
Leccelieto evento nel Leccese
Guagnano, l'ambulanza tarda: donna partorisce in casa aiutata da vicina, sta bene

Guagnano, l'ambulanza tarda: donna partorisce in casa con la vicina, sta bene

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Petrolio, accordo per Tempa Rossa di massima «concluso», mancano dettagli

Petrolio, accordo per Tempa Rossa di massima «concluso», mancano dettagli

 
Materala richiesta
Matera, serve Intercity Notte per Roma Termini

Matera, serve Intercity Notte per Roma Termini

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, arresto Cera: rigettata l'istanza, padre e figlio restano ai domiciliari

Foggia, arresto Cera: rigettata l'istanza, padre e figlio restano ai domiciliari

 
HomeA Trani
Autonomia differenziata, Boccia: «Legge quadro quasi pronta, vado avanti»

Autonomia differenziata, Boccia: «Legge quadro quasi pronta, vado avanti»

 

i più letti

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Bari, imprenditore perde tutto: oggi la sua casa è l'auto in cui dorme

Bari, imprenditore perde tutto: oggi la sua casa è l'auto in cui dorme

Omicidi e rapine per dominare il quartiere: guerra fra i clan a Japigia

Omicidi e rapine per dominare il quartiere: guerra fra i clan a Japigia

Tutti pazzi per i «Nutella Biscuits»: saranno prodotti a Balvano, in Basilicata

Tutti pazzi per i «Nutella Biscuits»: saranno prodotti a Balvano, in Basilicata

Orta Nova, donna di 53 anni uccisa a coltellate: due giorni fa l'ex genero l'aveva minacciata

Orta Nova, 53enne uccisa a coltellate: fermato l'ex genero. Trovata l'arma

Rome

Becciu rejects charges in Vatican probe

Peters Pence London property deal investigation

Becciu rejects charges in Vatican probe

Rome, October 29 - Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the assistant Vatican secretary of state, on Tuesday rejected charges against him in a Vatican probe into a property deal in London. "They are slanderous charges that I reject in a firm and indignant way. My conscience is clear and I know I have always acted in the interest of the Holy See and never in my personal one. Those who know me well can attest to that", he told ANSA. The charge he rejected most forcefully was "portraying me as someone who played with and tampered with the money of the poor". "In the Secretariat of the State we had a fund entitled 'money of the poor'. And it was destined for the poor. If, on the other hand, for money of the poor they want to refer to Peter's Pence, we have to clarify. "The Pence is not only for the pope's alms giving but also the funding for his Pastoral ministry". Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said earlier Tuesday that he was confident Vatican investigations will "shed light" on the "opaque" use of Peter's Pence for a property deal in London. The deal is at the centre of a probe which saw investigators this month raid the offices of two Vatican departments, the Financial Information Authority (AIF) and the Secretariat of State, and the preventative suspension of five employees, one of whom has since been reinstated. When asked about how the Catholic Church's money is managed, Parolin replied "I think it is well administered". The Secretariat reportedly invested around $200 million for a stake in a project to buy a building in Chelsea and convert the property into luxury apartments in 2014. It reportedly bought up the rest of the project in 2018. Becciu told ANSA "why should (the transactions) be opaque?" "It is accepted practice for the Holy See to invest in property, it has always done so: in Rome, in Paris, in Switzerland and also in London. "Pius XII was the first to acquire property in London. We were advanced this proposal on this historic and artistic building and when it was done and realised there was nothing opaque. The investment was regular and registered according to law". He said "the difficulties started with the majority partner, with whom I believe issues regarding the management of the liquidity arose. He did not cite the manager of the fund, Raffaele Mincione. "He, in fact, ignoring the indications reiterated on numerous occasions, also in writing, continued to invest in assets that the Secretariat of State could not absolutely share or approve", said Becciu.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati