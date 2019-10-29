Plastic and sugar tax stay in budget - PM sources

Rome, October 29 - Taxes on plastics and sugary drinks have remained in the 2020 budget bill, premier's office sources said Tuesday. There will be 140 million euros more for industry 4.0, they added. Speaking after a majority summit, they said there had been full agreement on green economy moves and the family package. There will be 600 million euros more for family measures. A 'luck tax' on lottery wins will be increased, sources said. A last summit to finalise the 2020 budget bill to be sent to parliament will be held at the premier's office at 15:30 Wednesday, premier's office sources said Tuesday.