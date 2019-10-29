Martedì 29 Ottobre 2019 | 20:57

Rome
Becciu rejects charges in Vatican probe

Rome
Plastic and sugar tax stay in budget - PM sources

Milan
Pirelli 9-mt earnings up 2.8%

Paris
Macchiavelli portrait in French chateau could be by Leonardo

Verona
Missing woman, 80, found dead

Brussels
Not thinking of rejecting budget - Dombrovskis

Rome
Revise citizenship law STC chief tells ANSA Forum

Florence
Priest sex abuse indictment sought

Milan
3 Spanish 'writers' cited for defacing Milan metro

Rome
Italian forests up 5% since 2005 - report

Agrigento
Couple who chained disabled nephew to bed ask forgiveness

Vivarini è già nella storia, ma Bari lontano dalla cima

Alberobello, qui il muretto a secco è costruito con legno di ulivi malati di Xylella

Arcelor Mittal, operativo a Taranto nuovo filtro a manica per camino E428

Ceglie Messapica, auto fuori strada: grave bimbo di 4 mesi

Guagnano, l'ambulanza tarda: donna partorisce in casa aiutata da vicina, sta bene

Petrolio, accordo per Tempa Rossa di massima «concluso», mancano dettagli

Matera, serve Intercity Notte per Roma Termini

Foggia, arresto Cera: rigettata l'istanza, padre e figlio restano ai domiciliari

Autonomia differenziata, Boccia: «Legge quadro quasi pronta, vado avanti»

Rome

Green economy, family package, 'luck tax' also

Rome, October 29 - Taxes on plastics and sugary drinks have remained in the 2020 budget bill, premier's office sources said Tuesday. There will be 140 million euros more for industry 4.0, they added. Speaking after a majority summit, they said there had been full agreement on green economy moves and the family package. There will be 600 million euros more for family measures. A 'luck tax' on lottery wins will be increased, sources said. A last summit to finalise the 2020 budget bill to be sent to parliament will be held at the premier's office at 15:30 Wednesday, premier's office sources said Tuesday.

