Macchiavelli portrait in French chateau could be by Leonardo

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Arcelor Mittal, operativo a Taranto nuovo filtro a manica per camino E428
Guagnano, l'ambulanza tarda: donna partorisce in casa con la vicina, sta bene
i più letti
Paris
29 Ottobre 2019
Paris, October 29 - A portrait of Renaissance political thinker Niccolò Machiavelli in a French chateau may be by Renaissance genius Leonardo Da Vinci, some sources have said. The director of the Chateau of Valencay, one-time seat of French statesman Talleyrand, has asked for an expert opinion on the 55x42cm wood panel.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su