Revise citizenship law STC chief tells ANSA Forum

Martedì 29 Ottobre 2019 | 17:32

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Florence
Priest sex abuse indictment sought

Priest sex abuse indictment sought

 
Milan
3 Spanish 'writers' cited for defacing Milan metro

3 Spanish 'writers' cited for defacing Milan metro

 
Rome
Italian forests up 5% since 2005 - report

Italian forests up 5% since 2005 - report

 
Agrigento
Couple who chained disabled nephew to bed ask forgiveness

Couple who chained disabled nephew to bed ask forgiveness

 
Benevento
Woman crushed to death by tractor

Woman crushed to death by tractor

 
Rome
Investigators looking at 'opaque' property op - Parolin

Investigators looking at 'opaque' property op - Parolin

 
Vatican City
For a Christian hope is like air he breathes - pope

For a Christian hope is like air he breathes - pope

 
Milan
Tariffs a disaster for Italy cheese industry-Auricchio

Tariffs a disaster for Italy cheese industry-Auricchio

 
Rome
Ruling parties to press on with four-point reform plan

Ruling parties to press on with four-point reform plan

 
Rome
Judge okays trial into Catalonia bus disaster

Judge okays trial into Catalonia bus disaster

 
Rome
PD head Zingaretti says govt must move up a gear

PD head Zingaretti says govt must move up a gear

 

Il Biancorosso

record e prospettive
Vivarini è già nella storia, ma Bari lontano dalla cima

Vivarini è già nella storia, ma Bari lontano dalla cima

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoTecnologia e salute
Arcelor Mittal, operativo a Taranto nuovo filtro a manica per camino E428

Arcelor Mittal, operativo a Taranto nuovo filtro a manica per camino E428

 
BariIl convegno della Gdf
Contraffazione, l'incontro a Bari: «In Italia un giro d'affari di oltre 7 mld»

Contraffazione, l'incontro a Bari: «In Italia un giro d'affari di oltre 7 mld»

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Ceglie Messapica, auto fuori strada: grave bimbo di 4 mesi

Ceglie Messapica, auto fuori strada: grave bimbo di 4 mesi

 
Leccelieto evento nel Leccese
Guagnano, l'ambulanza tarda: donna partorisce in casa aiutata da vicina, sta bene

Guagnano, l'ambulanza tarda: donna partorisce in casa con la vicina, sta bene

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Petrolio, accordo per Tempa Rossa di massima «concluso», mancano dettagli

Petrolio, accordo per Tempa Rossa di massima «concluso», mancano dettagli

 
Materala richiesta
Matera, serve Intercity Notte per Roma Termini

Matera, serve Intercity Notte per Roma Termini

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, arresto Cera: rigettata l'istanza, padre e figlio restano ai domiciliari

Foggia, arresto Cera: rigettata l'istanza, padre e figlio restano ai domiciliari

 
HomeA Trani
Autonomia differenziata, Boccia: «Legge quadro quasi pronta, vado avanti»

Autonomia differenziata, Boccia: «Legge quadro quasi pronta, vado avanti»

 

i più letti

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Bari, imprenditore perde tutto: oggi la sua casa è l'auto in cui dorme

Bari, imprenditore perde tutto: oggi la sua casa è l'auto in cui dorme

Omicidi e rapine per dominare il quartiere: guerra fra i clan a Japigia

Omicidi e rapine per dominare il quartiere: guerra fra i clan a Japigia

Tutti pazzi per i «Nutella Biscuits»: saranno prodotti a Balvano, in Basilicata

Tutti pazzi per i «Nutella Biscuits»: saranno prodotti a Balvano, in Basilicata

Emma, l'intervista da Fazio con imitazione di Vasco: il siparietto è esilarante

Emma, l'intervista da Fazio con imitazione di Vasco: il siparietto è esilarante

Rome

Revise citizenship law STC chief tells ANSA Forum

1.2 mn kids in absolute poverty says Tesauro

Revise citizenship law STC chief tells ANSA Forum

Rome, October 29 - Italy's citizenship law saying second generation immigrants can only apply to become Italian citizens after they have turned 18 must be revised, Save The Children Italia President Claudio Tesauro told an ANSA Forum Tuesday. Tesauro said the law was "anachronistic and has a devastating effect on our children". The STC chief also said that 1.2 million children Italy were living in absolute poverty. He said this was triple the number it was a few years ago. "Italy is standing still. The data have dramatically worsened, above all absolute poverty, the lack that is of primary goods".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati