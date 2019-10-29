Revise citizenship law STC chief tells ANSA Forum

Rome, October 29 - Italy's citizenship law saying second generation immigrants can only apply to become Italian citizens after they have turned 18 must be revised, Save The Children Italia President Claudio Tesauro told an ANSA Forum Tuesday. Tesauro said the law was "anachronistic and has a devastating effect on our children". The STC chief also said that 1.2 million children Italy were living in absolute poverty. He said this was triple the number it was a few years ago. "Italy is standing still. The data have dramatically worsened, above all absolute poverty, the lack that is of primary goods".