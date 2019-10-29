Not thinking of rejecting budget - Dombrovskis

Brussels, October 29 - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Tuesday the EC was not thinking of rejecting Italy's 2020 budget bill. "We are not at the moment taking into consideration (a rejection", he said. He said that if the EC had wanted a revised version they would have asked for one by today's deadline. "If the Commission had wanted to ask for a revised draft we would have respected the deadline," he said. "Nonetheless, we have some concerns on the budget and for that reason we have written a letter" to Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, he added. Dombrovskis said the "overall analysis will be based on the economic forecasts" due out on November 7.