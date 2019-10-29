Couple who chained disabled nephew to bed ask forgiveness

Agrigento, October 29 - A couple who chained their 33-year-old mentally disabled nephew to his bed on Tuesday asked forgiveness in statements to prosecutors. The pair justified the incident by saying he had fled the family home twice in recent months, being tracked down once in Calabria and the other time in Campania. The couple are the legal guardians of the man. They live in the small town of Naro near Agrigento in Sicily. The woman answered prosecutors' questions while her husband made a statement. They have been charged with domestic abuse and abduction.