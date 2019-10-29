Investigators looking at 'opaque' property op - Parolin

Rome, October 29 - Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said Tuesday that he was confident Vatican investigations will "shed light" on the "opaque" use of Peter's Pence for a property deal in London. The deal is at the centre of a probe which saw investigators this month raid the offices of two Vatican departments, the Financial Information Authority (AIF) and the Secretariat of State, and the preventative suspension of five employees, one of whom has since been reinstated. When asked about how the Catholic Church's money is managed, Parolin replied "I think it is well administered". The Secretariat reportedly invested around $200 million for a stake in a project to buy a building in Chelsea and convert the property into luxury apartments in 2014. It reportedly bought up the rest of the project in 2018.