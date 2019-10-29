Tariffs a disaster for Italy cheese industry-Auricchio

Milan, October 29 - US tariffs are a "real disaster" for the Italian cheese industry, the head of the Auricchio cheese maker said Tuesday. "If it's true that our sector is worth 1.1% of (Italian) exports then it needs help," said Alberto Auricchio. "Everyone promised us that they wouldn't leave us on our own, from Premier Conte to ministers Di Maio and Bellanova, but I haven't seen anyone on our side. "The tariffs have been there for a week but all our politicians have disappeared". Auricchio was referring to Premier Giuseppe Conte, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Farm Minister Teresa Bellanova. The final impact of the tariffs, he said, is "nine dollars per kg for the American consumer and there is no consumer in the world willing to spend that extra money for Parmigiano Reggiano. "But then there are gorgonzola, provolone, taleggio and the sheep's cheese, which are not as famous as the others". Auricchio said that 60% of the service sector, restaurants and cuisine, will be replaced by Italian-sounding products, and "if the prices rise today and the tariffs last six months, in the end they won't come down any more. "Then the US administration has 120 days to raise tariffs or add new categories if nothing happens. "Trump decided to hit cheese because Wisconsin is the main producer and it let him win the election and now he has tp repay that vote. "Some Amertican friends have told me that Trump didn't hit wines because California voted for Hillary Clinton. "If we want to destroy a sector, however small, we're on the right track. "Look at what happened in Russia, with the sanctions, for five years we didn't sell a kg of salumi or cheese in Russia to the joy of New Zealand and Switzerland, which wiped out their back orders".