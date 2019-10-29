Ruling parties to press on with four-point reform plan

Rome, October 29 - The parties supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte's government have agree to press on with four Constitutional reforms agreed on October 7, participants at a meeting of the ruling majority said on Tuesday. The four-point plan was agreed the day before parliament approved a bill cutting the number of lawmakers from 945 to 600, a key pledge of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). It includes bringing down the the voting age for the Senate from 25 to 18, so that it is in line with the voting age for the Lower House. It would also see the minimum age required to become a Senator reduced from 25 to 18 and it would cut from three to two the number of regional representatives who join parliamentarians in electing a new head of State. A new election law was not discussed at Tuesday's meeting. The whips of the M5S, the Democratic Party (PD), Italia Viva (IV) and LeU agreed, however, that the parties should settle on on a bill for a new election law by the end of the year.