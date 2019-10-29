Judge okays trial into Catalonia bus disaster

Rome, October 29 - A court in Tarragona on Tuesday upheld an appeal by families of the victims of a 2016 bus disaster in Catalonia against the case being closed and ordered a trial. The crash killed 13 women Eramus students, including seven Italians. The court ruled a trial should decide where responsibility for the crash lies, after the case was dropped several times. The 62-year-old driver of the bus is accused of culpable homicide.