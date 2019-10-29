Industrial producer prices down 1.7% in Sept, yr-on-yr

Ruling parties to press on with four-point reform plan
Rome
29 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 29 - ISTAT said Tuesday that its industrial-producer price index decreased by 1.7% in September compared to the same month 2018 (-2.4% on domestic market and +0.3% on foreign market). The national statistics agency its construction-producer prices index was down 0.6% year-on-year.
