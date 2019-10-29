PD head Zingaretti says govt must move up a gear

(see related story on Di Maio). Rome, October 29 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti said Tuesday that he wants to see Premier Giuseppe Conte's government move up a gear after Sunday's regional election in Umbria. The candidate backed by the PD and its government alliance partner, the 5-Star Movement, was beaten by over 20 points by the centre-right candidate in the central region. "I don't want early elections and I'll do everything to keep this government going," Zingaretti told Sky Tg 24. "(But) the ruling majority must change pace, arguing less and producing more. "The country needs it. "Otherwise we will never be seen as a credible alternative to the right".