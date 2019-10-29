Martedì 29 Ottobre 2019 | 14:00

Rome
Ruling parties to press on with four-point reform plan

Rome
Judge okays trial into Catalonia bus disaster

Rome
PD head Zingaretti says govt must move up a gear

Rome
Rome Mayor Raggi should go says Salvini

Rome
Industrial producer prices down 1.7% in Sept, yr-on-yr

Milan
Former Il Sole 24 Ore editor sent to trial (2)

Rome
Di Maio says M5S must start over with humility

Florence
Son, 10, reports domestic violence, dad arrested

Rome
Talks to begin 7/11 with local authorities on fiscal decree

Treviso
Woman dies of cancer hours after giving birth

Bologna
Man, 85, gored by wild boar in his garden

Vivarini è già nella storia, ma Bari lontano dalla cima

Baril'intervista
Fiammetta Borsellino a Bari: «Ragazzi, non seguite le 'liturgie' dell'antimafia»

Leccenel Salento
Capo di Leuca: soccorsi 25 migranti, alcuni hanno lievi ferite

Potenzanel Potentino
Petrolio, accordo per Tempa Rossa di massima «concluso», mancano dettagli

Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, si fingono carabinieri per truffare anziano: denunciati

Tarantol'evento
Taranto, 30 anni fa la visita di Papa Wojtyla all'Italsider

Materala richiesta
Matera, serve Intercity Notte per Roma Termini

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, arresto Cera: rigettata l'istanza, padre e figlio restano ai domiciliari

HomeA Trani
Autonomia differenziata, Boccia: «Legge quadro quasi pronta, vado avanti»

Rome

Rome Mayor Raggi should go says Salvini

League leader says he has replacement in mind

Rome, October 29 - League leader Matteo Salvini blasted Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Tuesday and said he has identified a good candidate to replace her. Raggi, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) who was elected Rome's first woman mayor with a landslide in 2016, has struggled to find solutions to the capital's many big problems, including those regarding trash management, public transport and the state of its roads. "The sooner Mayor Raggi goes back home the better," said Salvini, who is on a high after his League party led the centre right to a crushing victory in Sunday's regional election in Umbria. Salviniu said he would not name the person he would like to see take over from Raggi as it would not be "respectful to the people of Rome".

