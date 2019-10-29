Rome Mayor Raggi should go says Salvini

Rome, October 29 - League leader Matteo Salvini blasted Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Tuesday and said he has identified a good candidate to replace her. Raggi, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) who was elected Rome's first woman mayor with a landslide in 2016, has struggled to find solutions to the capital's many big problems, including those regarding trash management, public transport and the state of its roads. "The sooner Mayor Raggi goes back home the better," said Salvini, who is on a high after his League party led the centre right to a crushing victory in Sunday's regional election in Umbria. Salviniu said he would not name the person he would like to see take over from Raggi as it would not be "respectful to the people of Rome".