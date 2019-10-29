Former Il Sole 24 Ore editor sent to trial (2)

Milan, October 29 - Roberto Napoletano, the former editor-in-chief of top Italian business newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, was sent to trial on Tuesday in a case regarding allegedly irregularities in the group's accounts. The trial will start on January 16. A preliminary hearings judge accepted plea bargains reached between prosecutors and two other defendants, former CEO Donatella Treu and former president Benito Benedini. Treu got a prison term of one year, eight months and a 300,000-euro fine while Benedini got 18 months and a 100,000-euro fine. The judge also accepted a plea bargain that saw the Sole 24 Ore group fined 50,310 euros.