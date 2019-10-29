Martedì 29 Ottobre 2019 | 12:06

Rome
PD head Zingaretti says govt must move up a gear

Rome
Rome Mayor Raggi should go says Salvini

Rome
Industrial producer prices down 1.7% in Sept, yr-on-yr

Milan
Former Il Sole 24 Ore editor sent to trial (2)

Rome
Di Maio says M5S must start over with humility

Florence
Son, 10, reports domestic violence, dad arrested

Rome
Talks to begin 7/11 with local authorities on fiscal decree

Treviso
Woman dies of cancer hours after giving birth

Bologna
Man, 85, gored by wild boar in his garden

Milan
Father accused of torturing and killing 2-yr-old son

Rome
No conflict of interest-Conte on FT Vatican-probe report

record e prospettive
Vivarini è già nella storia, ma Bari lontano dalla cima

Baritra molfetta e giovinazzo
Travolto da un'auto mentre va al lavoro in bici: 38enne muore nel Barese

Brindisil'allarme
Brindisi, per i produttori olivicoli torna l'incubo degli storni

Tarantol'evento
Taranto, 30 anni fa la visita di Papa Wojtyla all'Italsider

Materala richiesta
Matera, serve Intercity Notte per Roma Termini

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, arresto Cera: rigettata l'istanza, padre e figlio restano ai domiciliari

HomeA Trani
Autonomia differenziata, Boccia: «Legge quadro quasi pronta, vado avanti»

PotenzaIl caso
Auto piena di profumi «tarocchi»: denunciati in due nel Potentino

HomeLa denuncia
Salento, 14enne esce con le amiche e viene stuprata da un coetaneo

Milan

Former Il Sole 24 Ore editor sent to trial (2)

Plea bargains for others in case regarding group accounts

Milan, October 29 - Roberto Napoletano, the former editor-in-chief of top Italian business newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, was sent to trial on Tuesday in a case regarding allegedly irregularities in the group's accounts. The trial will start on January 16. A preliminary hearings judge accepted plea bargains reached between prosecutors and two other defendants, former CEO Donatella Treu and former president Benito Benedini. Treu got a prison term of one year, eight months and a 300,000-euro fine while Benedini got 18 months and a 100,000-euro fine. The judge also accepted a plea bargain that saw the Sole 24 Ore group fined 50,310 euros.

