Di Maio says M5S must start over with humility

Rome, October 29 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told Tuesday's Corriere della Sera that his 5-Star Movement (M5S) must start over with humility after its poor showing in Sunday's regional election in Umbria. The anti-establishment M5S and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), who were fierce rivals until recently, teamed up for the Umbria vote a bid to end a long series of victories in regional elections by the League-led centre right. They had formed a pact at the national level for a new government in August after League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on the first government led by Premier Giuseppe Conte, which was based on an alliance between the M5S and the League. But the PD-M5S 'experiment' was given the thumbs down by Umbrian voters, with centre-right candidate Donatella Tesei claiming 57.55% of the vote, over 20 points more than Vincenzo Bianconi, the candidate backed by the M5S and the PD. Support for the M5S slumped to 7.41% from 14.6% in the previous elections in the central region. "I think great humility will be needed to start a fresh," Di Maio told Corriere della Sera. "We must have zero expectations and face the regional elections like council elections, with the spirit of those who want to give the citizens an opportunity to participate. "All the various parts of the Movement agree on remaining in the (national) government. "Our aim must not change. It should be that of getting into government with a majority that makes us autonomous (in power) and enables us to truly put ourselves to the test. "If we significantly improve the Italian people's quality of life, perceptions of our proposals will improve too. "Umbria was an experiment that did not work, full stop".