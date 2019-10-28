Talks to begin 7/11 with local authorities on fiscal decree

Son, 10, reports domestic violence, dad arrested
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
28 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 28 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that talks would begin on November 7 until a fiscal decree is brought in with all local government bodies at the ministry for regional affairs. Conte underscored that "the necessary resources will come in to integrate the IMU-TASI property taxes, which will affect 1,400 local agencies". Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said that the government has "taken away the VAT increases without taking a single euro from healthcare, education, transportation, research, or local government bodies", announcing "a large plan for the building of daycare centers".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su