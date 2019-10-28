Talks to begin 7/11 with local authorities on fiscal decree

Rome, October 28 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that talks would begin on November 7 until a fiscal decree is brought in with all local government bodies at the ministry for regional affairs. Conte underscored that "the necessary resources will come in to integrate the IMU-TASI property taxes, which will affect 1,400 local agencies". Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said that the government has "taken away the VAT increases without taking a single euro from healthcare, education, transportation, research, or local government bodies", announcing "a large plan for the building of daycare centers".