Man, 85, gored by wild boar in his garden

Bologna, October 28 - An 85-year-old man was gored by a wild boar in his garden near Bologna on Sunday, sources said Monday. The animal, which is believed to have been fleeing a hunter's dogs, knocked the man over and gored him before being shot dead by a neighbour. The victim was declared out of danger in hospital on Monday. The Sicilian regional government was sentenced to pay damages Monday to the family of a 77-year-old man gored to death by a boar in the countryside near Palermo in August 2015, for not preventing the proliferation of the animals in the area.