Man, 85, gored by wild boar in his garden

Son, 10, reports domestic violence, dad arrested
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bologna
28 Ottobre 2019
Bologna, October 28 - An 85-year-old man was gored by a wild boar in his garden near Bologna on Sunday, sources said Monday. The animal, which is believed to have been fleeing a hunter's dogs, knocked the man over and gored him before being shot dead by a neighbour. The victim was declared out of danger in hospital on Monday. The Sicilian regional government was sentenced to pay damages Monday to the family of a 77-year-old man gored to death by a boar in the countryside near Palermo in August 2015, for not preventing the proliferation of the animals in the area.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su