Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2019 | 20:21

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Florence
Son, 10, reports domestic violence, dad arrested

Son, 10, reports domestic violence, dad arrested

 
Rome
Talks to begin 7/11 with local authorities on fiscal decree

Talks to begin 7/11 with local authorities on fiscal decree

 
Treviso
Woman dies of cancer hours after giving birth

Woman dies of cancer hours after giving birth

 
Bologna
Man, 85, gored by wild boar in his garden

Man, 85, gored by wild boar in his garden

 
Milan
Father accused of torturing and killing 2-yr-old son

Father accused of torturing and killing 2-yr-old son

 
Rome
No conflict of interest-Conte on FT Vatican-probe report

No conflict of interest-Conte on FT Vatican-probe report

 
Agrigento
Guardians arrested for holding disabled man in chains

Guardians arrested for holding disabled man in chains

 
Rome
Soccer: Ribery gets 3-match ban for pushing linesman

Soccer: Ribery gets 3-match ban for pushing linesman

 
Bologna
Man, 85, gored by wild boar in his garden

Man, 85, gored by wild boar in his garden

 
Foggia
Woman, 53, stabbed to death near Foggia

Woman, 53, stabbed to death near Foggia

 
Treviso
Woman dies of cancer hours after giving birth

Woman dies of cancer hours after giving birth

 

Il Biancorosso

La trasferta
Bari, a Catania finisce in parità: 0-0

Bari, a Catania finisce in parità: 0-0

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl dossier
Bari 87esima nella classifica di Legambiente: poco verde e troppi rifiuti

Bari 87esima nella classifica di Legambiente: poco verde e troppi rifiuti

 
PotenzaIl caso
Auto piena di profumi «tarocchi»: denunciati in due nel Potentino

Auto piena di profumi «tarocchi»: denunciati in due nel Potentino

 
HomeFemminicidio
Orta Nova, donna di 53 anni uccisa a coltellate: due giorni fa l'ex genero l'aveva minacciata

Orta Nova, donna uccisa a coltellate: 2 giorni fa l'ex genero l'aveva minacciata

 
HomeLa denuncia
Salento, 14enne esce con le amiche e viene stuprata da un coetaneo

Salento, 14enne esce con le amiche e viene stuprata da un coetaneo

 
TarantoMinacce
Massafra, ignora il divieto di avvicinamento e minaccia la ex moglie: arrestato

Massafra, ignora il divieto di avvicinamento e minaccia la ex moglie: arrestato

 
Materaimprese artigiane
Basilicata, pressione fiscale ancora molto alta

Basilicata, pressione fiscale ancora molto alta

 
Brindisivia cinque giornate
Brindisi, gambiano fa i bisogni nel parco: denunciato

Brindisi, gambiano fa i bisogni nel parco: denunciato

 
Batla ricostruzione
Barletta, rinasce il «trabucco di Levante»: proseguono i lavori

Barletta, rinasce il «trabucco di Levante»: proseguono i lavori

 

i più letti

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Gente di mafia a Bari: più truce di Gomorra

Gente di mafia a Bari: più truce di Gomorra

Bari, agente immobiliare cade in un'intercapedine: è grave

Bari, agente immobiliare cade in un'intercapedine: è grave

San Severo, San Severo, bypassa l’AdBlue e viaggia con un mezzo altamente inquinante: denunciato

San Severo, bypassa l’AdBlue e viaggia con un mezzo altamente inquinante: denunciato

Omicidi e rapine per dominare il quartiere: guerra fra i clan a Japigia

Omicidi e rapine per dominare il quartiere: guerra fra i clan a Japigia

Milan

Father accused of torturing and killing 2-yr-old son

'Had regularly beaten and isolated mother, pregnant at the time'

Father accused of torturing and killing 2-yr-old son

Milan, October 28 - Twenty-five-year-old Alija Hrusic, of Croatian origins and in jail for allegedly killing his son, has been accused of torturing the little boy with kicks and punches. The toddler's body was found with at least two scars from cigarette burns. The man's son, just over 2 years old, was killed on May 22 in Milan. Notes on the closing of the investigation show that the boy's mother has been found not to be guilty of the crime and that she - along with two other children - were allegedly victims of the man's violence. The woman was in her fourth month of pregnancy at the time of the murder and was allegedly the victim of physical violence by the man from the very beginning of their relationship. Starting in April 2019, Hrusic allegedly threatened to kill her and her entire family if she were to leave him or report him to the police. He stopped her from leaving the home and took her cell phone away to prevent her from having contact with the outside world.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati