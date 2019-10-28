Father accused of torturing and killing 2-yr-old son

Milan, October 28 - Twenty-five-year-old Alija Hrusic, of Croatian origins and in jail for allegedly killing his son, has been accused of torturing the little boy with kicks and punches. The toddler's body was found with at least two scars from cigarette burns. The man's son, just over 2 years old, was killed on May 22 in Milan. Notes on the closing of the investigation show that the boy's mother has been found not to be guilty of the crime and that she - along with two other children - were allegedly victims of the man's violence. The woman was in her fourth month of pregnancy at the time of the murder and was allegedly the victim of physical violence by the man from the very beginning of their relationship. Starting in April 2019, Hrusic allegedly threatened to kill her and her entire family if she were to leave him or report him to the police. He stopped her from leaving the home and took her cell phone away to prevent her from having contact with the outside world.