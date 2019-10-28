Guardians arrested for holding disabled man in chains

Agrigento, October 28 - The two legal guardians of a mentally disabled man were arrested Monday for holding him in chains near Agrigento in Sicily. The husband and wife, uncle and aunt of the 33-year-old, were arrested at the town of Naro. Prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio and his assistant Gloria Andreoli said the man had psychiatric issues. His name was not immediately available. Judicial sources said the pair have been charged with severe mistreatment and abduction. Police freed the man after getting wind of his detention. He was chained to a bed by the ankle. The chain was a metre long.